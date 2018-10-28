Turkish military shells terrorist YPG positions in Syria's Zor Magar

The Turkish military on Sunday targeted the terrorist People's Protection Units (YPG) positions east of the Euphrates river in Syria with artillery shells.

The bombardment targeted the Zor Magar area to the west of northern Syria's Ayn al-Arab region and was aimed at preventing "terrorist activities," including construction of trenches and barricades by the YPG terrorists.

The YPG is the armed wing of the Democratic Union Party (PYD), which is a Syrian affiliate of the PKK terror group. Turkey considers the presence of the PKK and its Syrian offshoots in northern Syria a grave threat against its national security.

On Jan. 20, Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch to push YPG and Daesh terrorists from northwestern Syria's Afrin region. On March 18, Turkish troops and affiliated Free Syrian Army (FSA) forces liberated Afrin district center.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan repeatedly signaled that Turkey will also conduct anti-terror military operations in the YPG-held areas east of the Euphrates.