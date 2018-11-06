US offers up to $12 million reward for 3 senior PKK terrorists

The U.S. Department of State's Rewards for Justice program has authorized up to $12 million reward for information leading to the identification or location of the senior members of the PKK terrorist group, according to a statement by Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Matthew Palmer on Tuesday, who was in Turkey for a visit.

Released by the U.S. Embassy in Ankara, the statement said Washington approved up to $5 million for information on PKK's acting leader Murat Karayılan, $4 million for Cemil Bayık and $3 million for Duran Kalkan.

REWARD OFFER- PKK key leaders. Provide information and payment may be possible. 100% confidentiality guaranteed. Relocation may be possible. https://t.co/LtBVhsrwTc #RFJ pic.twitter.com/6k4yhkZs99 — Rewards for Justice (@Rewards4Justice) November 6, 2018

Karayılan has been the PKK's acting leader ever since the organization's founder and leader, Abdullah Öcalan, was captured by Turkish security forces in 1999.

Founding member and senior leader of the PKK, Bayık is also among the members of the Koma Civaken Kurdistan (KCK), an umbrella group covering the PKK and its offshoots in neighboring countries of Turkey, Iraq; Iran and Syria. Bayık is the main culprit of a car bomb attack which killed 35 people in Ankara's central Kızılay Square in March 2016.

Duran Kalkan, another senior leader of the terrorist group, is responsible for an attack that killed seven Turkish soldiers in December 2009.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women and children.