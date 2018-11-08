YPG terrorist killed on Syrian border in Turkey retaliation

At least one member of the PKK-affiliated People's Protection Units (YPG) was killed in Syria's Ras al-Ayn yesterday after Turkey retaliated to harassment fire from across the border.

According to sources, a YPG terrorist yesterday opened fire on Turkish positions in the Ceylanpınar district of southeastern Turkey's Şanlıurfa. The Turkish forces responded to the attack, killing the terrorist. Speaking after a Cabinet meeting in Ankara, Kalın said that Turkey "does not accept the claims that its fight against the YPG in northern Syria is slowing down the battle against Daesh in Deir ez-Zor." Kalın underlined that Turkey is also part of the fight against Daesh. He said, however, that Turkey does not differentiate between terror groups. He added that any support given to the YPG is given to the PKK as there are no differences between the two groups.

Kalın also added "Turkey will not allow a terror establishment in the east of Euphrates" and added all terror threats will be eliminated.

Turkey considers the YPG's presence on its border with Syria a grave threat to its national security. Turkish officials have repeatedly voiced their concerns over PKK terrorists and their Syrian affiliates' presence on its border under the pretext of the fight against Daesh terrorists.

Since late October, the YPG has opened fire in attempts to harass Turkey, which in reply shelled YPG positions located in the west of the Ayn al-Arab district, also known as Kobani.

The confrontation began after Turkey initiated joint patrols with the U.S. in the northern town of Manbij, also held by the YPG.

According to the U.S.-Turkey joint plan, the YPG will withdraw from Manbij and a new administration that reflects the town's demographics will eventually be established.