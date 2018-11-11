Roadside bomb planted by PKK terrorists kills 2 soldiers in southeast Turkey

Two Turkish soldiers were killed and five others injured in an attack by the PKK terrorist organization in southeastern Şırnak province, a security source said on Sunday.

The incident took place when a handmade explosive device -- planted by PKK -- went off during an operation in the rural area of Görmeç village in Gabar Mountain region, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The wounded soldiers were transferred to the Şırnak State Hospital.

Previously on Sunday, Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) said in a Twitter post that Turkish fighter jets "neutralized" 14 PKK terrorists on Saturday in the airstrikes held in Avasin region of northern Iraq. The military also announced Saturday that 15 terrorists were neutralized in Friday's airstrikes in Gara, Zap and Avasin-Basyan.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

The terror group's weapon emplacements, shelters and ammo depots were also destroyed in the airstrikes, the military said.

Turkey regularly carries out airstrikes against PKK targets in northern Iraq, where the group is based in the Qandil Mountains near the border with Iran.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women and children.