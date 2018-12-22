FSA: YPG cannot survive in Syria without US help

Representatives and members of the Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) said Friday that the PKK-affiliated People's Protection Units (YPG) cannot stand in the areas it controls without U.S. support.

The U.S. has provided military support and training to the terrorist, helping its separatist agenda in northern Syria. FSA members told Daily Sabah that as soon as the U.S. withdraws its support, the YPG will have no way of maintaining its presence anywhere in Syria.

Preparing for the Turkish operation into the east of the Euphrates for days, FSA fighters said that the upcoming days will reveal whether the U.S. will implement its withdrawal decision.

Members also underscored that their target was not the U.S. but the YPG terrorist organization which invaded their homelands and displaced thousands of locals.

The FSA has been on alert and waiting for orders since President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced Turkey would conduct an offensive into the YPG-held areas in Syria. FSA forces have continued to patrol the borders near YPG held areas, as the terrorists also ramped up their preparations against the operation by digging trenches and creating a defense line.

The Kurdish Falcons Brigade, another opposition group consisting of 500 Syrian Kurds, was also expected to join the likely Turkish operation under the Hamza division of the FSA.

"We fought against the terrorists in Afrin and we will fight them to the east of the Euphrates. The YPG is not the representative of the Kurds. They committed the greatest treason against Kurds. We will fight until all the terrorists are cleared from the area," said the Kurdish Falcons Brigade leader, Hasan Abdullah Kulli.

Another member of the brigade, Abdul Bera noted that Arabs, Kurds and Turks used to live peacefully. "Our struggle will continue until we can re-establish that situation," he said.