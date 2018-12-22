Syrian tribes convene in grand meeting to unite against YPG

The representatives from the Free Syrian Army (FSA), Turkish, Kurdish and Arab tribes and the Astana delegation came together on Friday in Azaz in a bid to unite against the terror groups in the region calling for establishing peace following the United States' decision to pull out its troops from Syria.

In the convention held with the participation of representatives from various provinces of Syria aiming to unite 150 tribes under one roof, the representatives of the tribes underlined that they seek to end the control of terrorist groups in Syria and have a say in the future of the country.

The National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces Chairman Abdurrahman Mustafa, the head of Astana delegation Ahmad Touma, a FSA commander Heysem Afeysi, and representatives from Turkmen, Kurdish and Assyrian tribes and many opinion leaders attended the meeting.

The head of the Syrian Turkmen Assembly, Muhammed Vecih Cuma, said that "we would like to live a free life and see a region cleared from the terrorists." He added that "our brothers in east of Euphrates have come together to make a call on Turkish Armed Forces as they want to get rid of the terrorists as soon as possible."

Meanwhile, referring to the decision of the U.S. to withdraw from Syria, the Deputy Head of Syrian Turkmen and Arab Tribes Union Ömer Dede told Anadolu Agency (AA) on Friday that "for the first time a good decision has been taken for Syria. We welcome this decision as Syrians."

Commenting on the recent reports that the Peshmerga forces will take the place of the People's Protection Units (YPG), Dede stressed that "if the Peshmerga comes, a plan to form a state like Northern Syria might take place, just like it was done in Northern Iraq. Therefore we would not accept the Syrian Peshmerga as well."

"We want the U.S. to withdraw its troops and the Turkmen, Kurds and Arabs to return to their homes," Dede said and he thanked President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for his personal role in the U.S.' decision to withdraw from Syria.