Turkey's military deployment to Syrian border continues

The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) is continuing its immense military deployment to the Syrian border as part of the preparations for Turkey's cross-border operation against the PKK terrorist group's Syrian affiliate, the People's Protection Units (YPG), east of the Euphrates River.

A nine-car military convoy, consisting of howitzers and tanks, which are to be deployed to the Turkish border provinces of Şanlurfa and Kilis, passed through the Kırıkhan district of Hatay under strict security measures yesterday.

On Jan. 4, military vehicles sent from Kilis to military units on the Syrian border also reached Gaziantep. The military convoy, consisting of trucks loaded with tanks, rescue units and armored personnel carriers, departed from southeastern Kilis province, heading in the direction of the southern province of Gaziantep.

Last week, military convoys were also spotted in Gaziantep, Kilis and Şanlıurfa provinces. A truck convoy carrying ammunition, generators and tank fuel passed through Şanlıurfa's city center before proceeding toward Mardin. Another convoy of ammunition-loaded trucks and armored personnel carriers transited through Kilis to Gaziantep.

In mid-December, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced an imminent Turkish operation east of the Euphrates River in northern Syria, saying Turkey had begun taking action for an offensive against the PKK terrorist group's Syrian affiliate. However, with the U.S. decision to withdraw from Syria, Erdoğan said Turkey would postpone the operation until the withdrawal of U.S. troops is completed.