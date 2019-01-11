Forbes magazine criticizes FETÖ-linked charter schools in US

Popular American magazine Forbes published on Friday an article criticizing the charter school chains in the U.S. run by fugitive cleric Fetullah Gülen and his Gülenist terror group (FETÖ).

Former high school English teacher Peter Greene criticized the 150-school system by Gülen in a new article, "How American Should American Schools Be."

"Charter schools have been one path by which foreign nationals can become involved in the U.S. education system. The most notable example is the schools of the so-called Gulen charter chain," wrote the educator. "The chain has been used to issue H-1B visas to large numbers of Turkish nationals to come to teach; numerous reports claim that they are also expected to kick back part of their salary."

Green also noted shady business practices the schools are accused of hiding. "The schools are also accused of funneling money to groups such as Gulen-linked construction companies. While some conservative critics worry about Gulen schools as indoctrination centers, many others are concerned that the Gulen schools are using U.S. taxpayer dollars to fund a government in exile."

He is concerned about that negative impact of Gulen schools on American students and complained students should not find themselves in the middle of a foreign power struggle between Gulen and his followers on one side and the elected government of Turkey on the other.

Criticizing the charter school system in general, Green said charter schools are run as businesses, allowing investors and operators from across the globe to have a say in the U.S. education system.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016 that killed 251 people and injured nearly 2,200 others.

FETÖ is also behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.