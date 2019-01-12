Turkey takes over more FETÖ-linked schools in Pakistan

Turkey's Maarif Foundation on Friday took over the management of two more education institutes linked to the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) in Pakistan, an official said.

The Maarif Foundation's country director Selahattin Batur along with other officials took over the schools in Peshawar, the capital of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The provincial government handed over the schools to Maarif Foundation officials.

"The school students and staff warmly welcomed us, like they did in Islamabad and Lahore, and we assured them that we will not only provide incentives to the students but would also increase the salaries of local staff," Batur told Anadolu Agency (AA).

He said that the foundation had already taken over FETÖ-linked schools in capital Islamabad and the country's second-largest province Lahore.

Last month, the Supreme Court of Pakistan ordered the government to declare FETÖ a terrorist group and to ban its affiliated schools in the country. The high court ordered the transfer of FETÖ's "all movable and immovable assets," such as schools, colleges, education centers and other similar entities to the Maarif Foundation.

After the top court ruling, the Interior Ministry of the country declared the Pak-Türk Çağ Education Foundation as a terrorist organization and banned its activities in the country. The government has also frozen the bank accounts of the FETÖ-linked foundation.

Turkey established the Maarif Foundation in 2016 after the terrorist group's coup attempt to take over the administration of overseas schools linked to FETÖ. It also establishes schools and education centers abroad.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016 in Turkey, which left 251 people dead and nearly 2,200 injured.

FETÖ was also behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.