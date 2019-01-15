Kurdish Official: PKK does not represent Kurds

Nuri Brimo, representative of the National Council of Syrian Kurds at the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG), said yesterday that the PKK terrorist organization does not represent Kurds and it has created animosity between Kurds and Arabs.

"The YPG has been sowing a seeds of grudge and hatred among the Syrian Kurds for years and creating hostility among the Kurdish Kurds and Kurdish Arabs," Brimo told Anadolu Agency (AA).

Speaking about the Syrian Peshmerga, Brimo said that the time has come for the U.S. to change its allies along with its internal political agenda.

"Right now the U.S.' best ally is Turkey," he said, adding that the U.S. needs to cooperate with Turkey in Syria to ensure the return of the Syrian peshmerga to the country.

"This will ensure stability at the borders of Syria and Turkey," he added.

The Syrian Peshmergas, who have been getting training in military camps in northern Iraq's Erbil and Dohuk areas since 2012, are believed to have 8,000 members.

The Roj Peshmergas are commanded by the KRG's special forces.