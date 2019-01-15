YPG land mines leave behind three victims

Landmines planted by PKK-affiliated People's Protection Units (YPG) took the lives of a member of the Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) and seriously injured two other FSA members in northwestern Syria's Azaz yesterday.

The landmines were planted by the terrorist forces on the military route of the FSA. During a patrol near the front line, a land mine exploded, killing one and injuring two others.

The terrorist organization often attacks opposition fronts and launches suicide bomber missions in civilian settlements. The Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) said in a report covering the 101 days from Sept. 11 to Dec. 20. that attacks by YPG terrorists killed 12 civilians in eastern Syria's Deir el-Zour province while U.S.-led coalition forces' attacks around Deir el-Zour killed 153 civilians, including 71 children and 29 women. The report added that Daesh uses civilians as human shields, leaving them exposed to random strikes by regime forces and YPG terrorists. In November, the YPG also opened fire on civilians who were protesting high taxes and oppression by the terrorist group in Al-Hasakah province in northeastern Syria.