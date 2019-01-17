PKK terrorist on wanted list surrenders in southeast

A senior member of the PKK terrorist organization with a bounty of TL 300,000 on his head surrendered to security forces in Turkey's eastern province of Şırnak, the governorship said Wednesday.

Rıdvan Ertaş, whose name was in the grey category of the Interior Ministry's wanted list, surrendered at Habur border gate on the Turkish-Iraqi border, the governorship statement said.

The wanted list is divided into five color-coded categories, with red as the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange and grey. Ertaş, 24, joined the terror group from southeastern Diyarbakır province, the sources added.

Turkish security forces also arrested 20 PKK suspects as part of simultaneous anti-terror operations in the eastern Van province, the provincial Gendarmerie Command said yesterday. The suspects are also accused of aiding and abetting the terror group.