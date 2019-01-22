PKK presence in Iraq's Sinjar threatens Turkmens

The presence of PKK terrorists in Iraq's Sinjar region threatens the security of Turkmens in the area, a Turkmen official told Anadolu Agency (AA) yesterday.

Head of the Iraqi Turkmen Front Arshad Salihi said the PKK has started increasing its sphere of influence in Sinjar.

Salihi said the PKK wants to capture 20 Turkmen villages near Sinjar and in that case, Tal Afar, located close to Sinjar will be under threat; the city is completely inhabited by Turkmens.

"The PKK wants to increase its geography and plans to go up to the Syrian border," Salihi said.

The Turkmen leader said the PKK is behind the latest terror attacks in Tal Afar.

Salihi said by reaching the Syrian border, the PKK wants to unite with its Syrian affiliate the People's Protection Units (YPG), which occupy the Syrian side of the border.

He said the Yazidis also suffer because of the PKK.

"The Yazidis, which have suffered heavily under the Daesh terror group, are now in trouble because of the PKK," he said. "The PKK is recruiting Yazidi youth into its ranks by deceiving them, especially young women."

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU, has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children. The YPG is its Syrian branch.