Turkey calls on US to fulfill Manbij deal

National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar conveyed Turkey's concerns over Washington's cooperation with the PKK-affiliated People's Protection Units (YPG) and its expectations of the full implementation of the Manbij deal inked by the two countries in June 2018 during his meeting with the U.S. Special Representative for Syria Engagement James Jeffrey.

Following a meeting between the two, Akar underscored that the Manbij deal, which foresees the withdrawal of YPG terrorists from Manbij, should be completed. Akar added that he conveyed Ankara's security concerns over Washington's steadfast support of the YPG and stressed the importance of halting this support.

Akar and Jeffrey also agreed that if the both countries collaborate, problems in bilateral relations will be resolved.

Turkey sees the YPG as an extension of the PKK that has claimed the lives of more than 40,000 people in its 30-year terror campaign against Turkey. The U.S., however, while listing the PKK as a terrorist group, opted to continue militarily support for the YPG under the pretext of fighting Daesh, despite its NATO ally's security concerns.