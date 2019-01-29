The PKK's provocations in northern Iraq should be prevented, Turkish ambassador says

Following Saturday's attack on a Turkish military post in northern Iraq, Turkey's ambassador in Baghdad warned on Sunday of the PKK terrorist group's provocative efforts, which he said, should be barred.

Turkish envoy Fatih Yıldız said that the attack in the northern city of Duhok occurred due to PKK provocations and the provocateurs shouldn't be allowed to do further damage.

He added Turkey expects the friendly and brotherly Iraqi government and people to take action against the PKK threat targeting Turkey, adding that it is a necessity for the security of both Baghdad and Ankara.

On Sunday, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry summoned Yıldız to discuss Turkish airstrikes on PKK posts in Iraqi territory, according to unnamed diplomatic sources.

The move came a day after the attack, which resulted in partial damage to vehicles and equipment.

"In situations where Iraq doesn't fulfill its responsibility of fighting the PKK, Turkey will continue to do its best to combat the PKK presence in Iraq," he said.

He reminded that Turkey's airstrikes on PKK in northern Iraq are in line with its rights to self-defense codified under the U.N. Charter Article 51.