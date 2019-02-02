Senior PKK/KCK terrorist arrested in southern Turkey’s Adana

A senior member of terrorist group PKK/KCK was arrested in southern province of Adana, Turkish judicial sources said on Saturday.

In a statement, the Chief Public Prosecutor's Office in Mersin said that Turkish security forces arrested Davut Baghestani along with 3 other people in Adana.

Baghestani has been in relation to the so-called executive council of the Kurdistan Communities Union (KCK), which serves as an umbrella body of PKK terrorist group and its Syrian and Iranian offshoots Democratic Union Party (PYD) and Kurdistan Free Life Party (PJAK), in addition to various armed, youth and women's organizations.

Turkish police seized six mobile phones including three belonging to Baghestani and other digital documents, the statement added. He was suspected of spreading propaganda for the terrorist group on various social media accounts.

Baghestani was found to be conducting activities on behalf of the terrorist group in Adana and Mersin provinces using a fake identity.

Baghestani also served as the chairman of a Kurdish institute in Israel, where he carried out PKK propaganda. He is also suspected of serving as an intermediary between the terrorist group and Israel and the U.S.

All suspects have been taken to provincial gendarmerie command in Mersin for questioning.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children.