Dutch journalist knew about boyfriend's terror affiliation: Media reports

Dutch journalist Johanna Cornelia Boersma, who was deported by Turkey last month because of her links to an ongoing terrorism probe by the Dutch authorities, were aware of her former boyfriends' terrorist actions in Syria, media reports suggested.

The Dutch media claimed that the Dutch intelligence agency AIVD had wiretapped Boersma's phone conversations with her terror-suspect boyfriend. They added that the prosecutors believe that she was aware of her boyfriend's affiliation with the al-Nusra Front, a terrorist organization in Syria. She also confessed that she had seen the pictures of him with members of the al-Nusra Front, the media reports added.

Boersma was deported by Turkey last month and was dismissed from her job at the Dutch Het Financieele Dagblad (FD) newspaper.

The newspaper said in a statement that Boersma was fired because she was not clear about her situation and acted in a negligent manner at least three times, significantly damaging trust.

Local media reports said that the Dutch journalist is suspected of forgery in a visa application for her ex-boyfriend, who was arrested on suspicion of membership of a terrorist organization.

Turkey has classified the Syria-based al-Nusra Front as a terrorist organization since 2014.

Boersma allegedly met with the terror suspect in 2013 and 2014 in Turkey and helped him get a visa to the Netherlands, the media reports added.