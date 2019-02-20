Denmark to deport 4 suspects behind Turkish embassy attack

A Danish court handed jail terms Wednesday to four Syrians who threw Molotov cocktails at the Turkish embassy in Copenhagen and ruled they should be deported.

The verdict, seen by AFP, said the quartet planned and carried out an attack designed to cause "substantial" damage. All four are appealing their sentences.

Three of the four migrants were handed jail terms of one year and nine months. The fourth received an 18-month sentence after he cooperated with investigators.

Three of the four men, all residing in Copenhagen and aged between 19 and 24, were living in Denmark on temporary residence permits.

Although no group has claimed responsibility for the attack, the PKK terrorist group frequently carries out attacks targeting Turkish community centers, mosques, shops and diplomatic missions throughout Europe and increased such attacks in the continent following Turkey's Operation Olive Branch, which cleared PKK-linked People's Protection Units (YPG) terrorists in Syria's Afrin.