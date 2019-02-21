Pakistan’s Supreme Court denies FETÖ's request for new counsel

PM's visit, FETÖ decision to take Turkey-Pakistan ties to next level

Pakistan's top court on Thursday denied Gülenist Terror Group's (FETÖ) request to be represented by a new lawyer in a review petition, local lawyer Sohail Sajid told Anadolu Agency.

The three-member bench said the petition could not file with a senior lawyer against the court's verdict last year that the group be deemed a terror outfit.

Sajid filed a constitutional petition with the Supreme Court last December and requested the group labeled a terror outfit in the country.

On Dec. 28, 2018, the court ruled and directed the Interior Ministry to declare FETÖ-linked Pak-Turk International Cag Education Foundation (PTICEF) a "proscribed organization" and include its name in the list of terror outfits.

It also directed financial institutions to immediately freeze bank accounts of FETÖ-linked foundations and give custody assets to Turkiye Maarif Foundation.

Turkey established the Maarif Foundation in 2016 after a coup attempt to take over the administration of overseas schools linked to FETÖ. It also establishes schools and education centers abroad.

The top court also ordered the transfer of FETÖ's "movable and immovable assets," schools, colleges, education centers and other similar entities to the Maarif Foundation.

All 28 schools affiliated with FETÖ had been handed over by Pakistani authorities to Maarif Foundation.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in Turkey, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.