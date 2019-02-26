Police capture 7 DHKP-C terrorists in Istanbul, Interior Minister Soylu says

Security forces have nabbed seven members, including senior figures of the terrorist Revolutionary People's Liberation Party-Front (DHKP-C) in Istanbul, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said Tuesday.

Soylu noted that police captured the terrorists in dawn raids carried out on a terrorist cell in Istanbul's Okmeydanı district.

Special operations teams supported the anti-terror operation on a cell disguised as a cultural center. The doors of the compound were opened using oxygen cylinders, reports said.

One of the terrorists was on a green list, while two others were on a gray list of wanted terrorists. They were taken to a nearby police station following their arrest, reports added.

The DHKP-C, although less influential in Turkey than other terrorist organizations such as the PKK, still presents a considerable threat to the country. Founded in 1978, the militant group was most active during the Cold War era, but it has revived activities and attacks in recent years.

The group was behind a suicide bombing that targeted the United States Embassy in Ankara in 2013. Also, in August 2015, two suspected DHKP-C members opened fire on the U.S. Consulate in Istanbul and fled when police returned fire. The DHKP-C also claimed responsibility for non-lethal rocket attacks targeting the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) headquarters, National Police headquarters and a Justice Ministry building in Ankara in 2013.