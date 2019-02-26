Turkey can't entrust Syria, a region threatening its national security, to others, Erdoğan says

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan asserted Tuesday that Turkey cannot entrust to others a region which could eventually become a threat to it, underlining that without its efforts and inputs to become an intermediary there could be no lasting solution to the Syrian crisis.

In an interview with Turkish broadcaster NTV, Erdoğan underlined that Turkey's main goal now was to completely clear terrorist PYD/YPG elements from Manbij, and make sure their weapons are taken back by the U.S. as promised.

However, he expressed disbelief in the fulfillment of that promise.

Earlier this month, a senior U.S. army general said the United States should keep arming and aiding the Syrian Democratic Forces following the planned U.S. withdrawal from Syria.

Adressing concerns about Turkey's S-400 missile defense system deal with Russia, Erdoğan said "going back on this deal is out of the question" and it will not change its course despite threats. He added that Ankara could also accept a good offer on U.S. Patriot missiles.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW...