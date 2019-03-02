US-backed YPG reaches deal with Daesh to facilitate terrorist infiltration to Turkey

The U.S.-backed People's Protection Units (YPG) group has offered Daesh members in Syria to transfer them and their families into neighboring Turkey, which was targeted by and has actively fought against the two terrorist groups.

A U.S.-brokered deal was reached last month between the YPG, the armed wing of the PKK terrorist organization's Syrian offshoot the Democratic Union Party (PYD), and Daesh terrorists in the town of Baghouz in the eastern Deir el-Zour province.

According to Anadolu Agency reporters in the area, the deal allows Daesh members and their families to stay in YPG/PKK camps in Syria if they wish.

Daesh members who don't want to stay in the camps were promised alternative routes, including into the areas liberated following Turkish military campaigns Operation Euphrates Shield (Jarablus, Al-Rai, Azaz, Dabiq and Al-Bab districts) and Operation Olive Branch (Afrin district), or into areas controlled by the Bashar al-Assad regime.

Under the deal, the YPG/PKK will provide a special travel document to Daesh members seeking to leave the camps, the correspondents said.

With this document, Daesh terrorists and their families will be able to reside in the territories occupied by YPG/PKK.

Furthermore, injured Daesh members will be treated in hospitals held by YPG/PKK and will be discharged within two months.

A similar deal was previously reached in Raqqa in Oct. 2017, when Daesh terrorists were besieged by the YPG-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in their de-facto capital after heavy clashes. Militants and their families were evacuated in a secret deal only to be revealed months later, with many ending up in Turkey or Afrin after being directed to smuggling gangs or settled in the northwestern Syrian district to be used against Turkish forces.

The Daesh terrorist group currently controls only two percent of territory in Syria. The U.S.-backed YPG/PKK terrorist group, meanwhile, controls some 28 percent of Syrian territory and some 70 percent of the country's oil fields.

The Assad regime controls some 60 percent of territory whereas the military opposition and anti-regime armed groups hold some 10 percent.

Syria has only just begun to emerge from a devastating conflict that began in 2011 when the Assad regime cracked down on demonstrators with unexpected ferocity.

Hundreds of thousands of civilians have been killed or displaced in the conflict, mainly by regime airstrikes targeting opposition-held areas.