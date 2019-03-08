Turkey-Russia joint patrols in Syria's Idlib will be important step for lasting ceasefire, minister says

Joint patrols carried out by Turkey and Russia in Syria's Idlib will be an important step for the continuation of the ceasefire and ensuring stability, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said Friday.

Akar's comments came as Turkish and Russian forces officially started their joint patrols in Syria's Idlib province.

Speaking at Anadolu Agency's Editor's Desk, the minister also announced the lifting of all airspace restrictions in Idlib and Afrin as of March 8.

He also responded to concerns that Turkey was in direct contact with the Assad regime, saying Ankara was only holding talks with Russian and occasionally with Iran when needed.

On the topic of the proposed safe zone, Akar said it was final that the Turkish military would be deployed to the area along the Syrian border.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW...