Turkish military destroys PKK targets in Northern Iraq

Turkish airstrikes on Monday destroyed ammunition depots and shelters of the terrorist PKK in northern Iraq, officials announced.

The strikes were aimed at terrorist PKK targets in the Zap and Gara regions, said a National Defense Ministry statement.

Weapons pits, shelters, hideouts and ammunition depots used by the terrorists were destroyed in the operation, the defense ministry said.

Founded in 1978, the PKK has waged a decadeslong bloody campaign against Turkey.

The PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU, resumed its armed campaign in July 2015 after a brief reconciliation period.

Since that time, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of some 1,200 security personnel and civilians, including women and children, while more than 4,000 security personnel and over 2,000 civilians have been injured.