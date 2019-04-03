   
WAR ON TERROR
Dutch authorities detain YPG terrorist in Schiphol Airport

ANADOLU AGENCY
THE HAGUE
Published 03.04.2019 10:38
Reuters File Photo
Reuters File Photo

A suspected PKK-linked People's Protection Units (YPG) terrorist has been detained in the Netherlands, local authorities announced Tuesday.

The 24-year-old was arrested at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport on suspicion of participation in armed conflict, said a statement by the Dutch Public Prosecution Service.

The statement said he was recognized from a 2017 television broadcast which showed him with a scarf covering his face, saying that he fought alongside the YPG/PKK against the terror group Daesh in Syria's northern Raqqa province.

His pre-trial detention was extended by two weeks, it added.

In its 30-year terrorist campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- recognized as a terror group by Turkey, the U.S., EU -- has taken some 40,000 lives, including many women and children.

The YPG is the group's Syrian branch.

