5 PKK terrorists neutralized in southeast Turkey

Turkish security forces neutralized five PKK terrorists in an operation in southeastern Şırnak province, the interior ministry said Sunday.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

The terrorists, who had weapons and ammunition, were neutralized within the scope of an internal security operation in Bestler-Dereler region of Şırnak, the ministry said in a statement.

The operations in the region continue, it added.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including many women and children.