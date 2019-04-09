Wanted PKK terrorist leader killed in Turkish counter-terror op in northern Iraq

A wanted senior PKK terrorist was killed in a counter-terror operation carried out in northern Iraq, the defense ministry said Tuesday.

The ministry said in a statement that PKK terrorist Mehmet Soysüren codenamed Savaş Porsipi was killed in the operation.

He was allegedly responsible for "special forces" of the terrorist group.

Founded in 1978, the PKK has waged a decadeslong bloody campaign against Turkey.

The PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU, resumed its armed campaign in July 2015 after a brief reconciliation period.

Since that time, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of some 1,200 security personnel and civilians, including women and children, while more than 4,000 security personnel and over 2,000 civilians have been injured.