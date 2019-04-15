Syrian tribes ask for Turkish military's help to return to their homes

Representatives of Syrian tribes called on Turkey to carry out a military operation against PKK-affiliated People's Protection Units (YPG) in northern Syria to take back their stolen lands from the terrorist organization.

"We are urging the Turkish military and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to intervene in Manbij, Raqqa, Hasakah and Deir el-Zor to save our lands from terrorists, who invaded our homeland and persecute our people," said representatives of Arab, Kurdish and Turkmens tribes in a statement after a gathering in northern Syria's Tal Abyad. The tribes also pledged to support Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) and Free Syrian Army (FSA) in case of the planned operation.

It was second meeting of Syrian tribes this year. Late February, representatives of 150 Syrian groups met in northwestern Azaz province to elect 50 members of a newly established local government body composed of Arabs, Kurds, Turkmens, Assyrians and other local populations in northern Syria.

Turkey recognizes the PKK and the YPG as organically linked terrorist groups. Previously, it conducted two offensives in northern Syria: Operation Olive Branch and Operation Euphrates Shield. The first was launched by Ankara to clear its borders of Daesh terrorists, while the second was to prevent the YPG's ultimate plan of establishing an autonomous region in northern Syria by connecting Afrin to Kobani and Jazeera.

Following the operations, Turkey has also been involved in rebuilding infrastructure and health and education institutions in the region's towns. Schools are being renovated and a hospital is being built. Turkey has also helped local people build olive oil facilities in the town where agriculture is the main source of income for residents.