4 PKK terrorists brought to Turkey from Iraq in operation by Turkish intelligence

DAILY SABAH
ISTANBUL
Published 22.04.2019 10:08
Updated 22.04.2019 10:59

Four PKK terrorists nabbed by security forces at Iraq's Mount Sinjar have been brought to Turkey as part of an operation by the Turkish intelligence services, reports said Monday.

According to reports, the terrorists were brought to Turkey and handed to counterterror police on April 18, 2019.

Identified by initials as V.K., M.K., A.Ö., and K.İ., the terrorists had received training from the People's Protection Units (YPG) in Syria and crossed the border to Iraq.

V.K. reportedly joined the PKK in 2010 and was responsible for carrying out attacks against the Turkish Armed Forces near Sinjar region.

The terrorist was in hiding after he raped a disabled 11-year-old Yazidi child in March.

