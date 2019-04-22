Detention warrants issued for 50 FETÖ-linked soldiers

Arrest warrants were issued for 50 soldiers, including still on active duty, across the country on Monday for alleged links to the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), the terror group behind the defeated 2016 coup, judicial sources said.

Prosecutors in the capital Ankara issued the warrants for the suspects across Turkey as part of probes into FETÖ's clandestine network within the military, according to sources who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Out of the total, 35 suspects were active serving soldiers, the sources said.

Police launched simultaneous operations across 24 provinces to nab the suspects.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.