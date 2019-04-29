PKK feeds on lawlessness: Media outlets, Amnesty office raided in London

PKK members and sympathizers forcibly entered into the London headquarters of Amnesty International to protest the prison conditions of the jailed leader of the terrorist organization, Abdullah Öcalan. Along with Amnesty International, the London offices of British cable channel ITV and Turkey's TRT World were also subject to "occupation" by PKK supporters wearing t-shirts with Öcalan's image on them. At least 25 violent protesters were arrested by London police after the Amnesty International raid.

The rights group released a statement: "It is with considerable regret that Amnesty International can confirm that just before 10 p.m. last night a group of approximately 40 protesters rushed the door and forcibly entered the offices of the organization's International Secretariat in London. A security guard was pushed and pulled to the ground and trampled underfoot. He was shaken but not injured and thankfully did not require hospital treatment. Police were called to the scene as this could no longer be considered a peaceful protest and the safety of staff in the office could no longer be assured. The police assessed the situation and determined that criminal offenses had been committed and took action to remove those occupying the building. Regretfully some of the protesters refused to leave and the police had to arrest and physically remove them."

Stating that the whole situation "has been deeply disturbing," Amnesty International said that, while it has made it clear to the protesters that this was an "unwelcome trespass on our property, we were prepared to tolerate their presence and allow them to protest in our reception area if carried out peacefully. However, we couldn't allow them to enter further into the building as this would pose a security risk to staff and jeopardize the integrity of the building. It is with great regret that this protest turned violent giving us no other option but to seek the support of the police to protect our staff in the building." Meanwhile, another, but smaller scale PKK protest, also took place at the Paris office of Amnesty International.Öcalan, the PKK god

PKK convict Zehra Sağlam, 24, recently committed suicide in her prison cell and left a letter behind. The letter was read by officials from the pro-PKK Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) in Bakırköy Square of Istanbul. In the letter, Sağlam says the death will make her "meet with the leader [Öcalan]." This cult-like spiritual connection is deeply expressed by the supporters of the Leninist terrorist organization.

Sağlam is only one of five recent PKK members who committed suicide to protest the Turkish state for not allowing Öcalan to meet his lawyers and family members. It is alleged that the Turkish state is looking to prevent Öcalan from giving organizational orders from prison.

Following Turkey's military operation targeting the PKK's Syrian branch, the People's Protection Units (YPG), a joint statement was released by radical European leftists and the Apoist Youth Initiative Europe (AGİA), stating that "If no one wants to listen to us, we will put every single city of Europe to ashes. No matter how and no matter what is burning on this day, Europe must understand that we will not let Afrin fall."

Calling supporters to carry out "more radical and organized actions, in the heart of capitalism," the statement called for attacks in Europe on Turkish institutions and all those who either work with the Turkish state or refuse lending help to their cause. Many German banks, political party offices and industrial companies were targeted shortly after the statement. It is feared that the group will now start a new series of attacks across Europe using the excuse of "prison conditions" for Öcalan.