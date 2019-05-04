28 YPG/PKK terrorists killed in retaliation to attacks, Turkish defense minister says

Twenty-three terrorists responsible for martyring three Turkish soldiers were neutralized on Saturday, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said Saturday.

"The 23 YPG/PKK terrorists who carried out the attack were neutralized as a result of our response in the region and our operations both in Turkey and abroad continue with great determination," Akar said in a statement.

"A total of 28 YPG/PKK terrorists were neutralized during the ongoing operations in [Turkey's southeastern] Hakkari and [Syria's] Tel Rifaat provinces."

Earlier Saturday, three Turkish soldiers were martyred and one was injured in a PKK terrorist attack in Turkey southeastern Hakkari province.

Akar also said the commanders of the Turkish Armed Forces manage operations initiated against YPG/PKK terrorist organization at the Command Center.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including many women and children. The YPG/PKK is its Syrian branch.