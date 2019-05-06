Turkish airstrikes target PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish jets hit shelters, hideouts and ammunition depots belonging to the PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the defense ministry said in a statement Monday.

According to the statement, the jets carried out airstrikes in Hakurk, Avaşin-Basyan regions and targeted the terrorist group's weapons placements, hideouts and shelters.

The airstrikes follow increased attacks by the terrorists, which left four Turkish soldiers killed and two others wounded in two separate attacks by PKK/YPG terrorists from Tel Rifaat and northern Iraq on Saturday.



Founded in 1978, the PKK has waged a decadeslong bloody campaign against Turkey.

The PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU, resumed its armed campaign in July 2015 after a brief reconciliation period.

Since that time, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of some 1,200 security personnel and civilians, including women and children, while more than 4,000 security personnel and over 2,000 civilians have been injured.