Turkey has neutralized 16 red list terrorists in past 2.5 years: Erdoğan

Turkey has neutralized 420 high-level terrorists, including 16 red listed terrorists, over the past two-and-half years, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Thursday evening.

"Terrorist organizations who shed blood and attacked the values and unity of the nation will continue to pay the price for their deeds," Erdoğan said at an iftar dinner for Turkish security forces in the capital Ankara.

Turkey will keep fighting the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) until its last affiliate is brought to justice, the president said, referring to the terrorist group behind the 2016 failed coup attempt against the Turkish government.

Erdoğan also touched on the use of social media to escalate social tension, as is currently being seen in Sri Lanka, where massive suicide bombings at churches and hotels on Easter Sunday have been followed by violent anti-Muslim riots. He said that it is the nation's duty to guard the nation's trust during these sensitive times.