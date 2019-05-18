2 terrorists neutralized in southeast Turkey, interior ministry says

Turkish security forces '"neutralized" two terrorists during an operation in southeastern Şırnak province, Interior Ministry said on Saturday.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

The terrorists were neutralized within the scope of internal security operations, the ministry said in a statement.

The operations in the region continue, it added.

Separately, two PKK terrorists, including a woman, surrendered to the security forces in the Silopi district of the province.

The terrorists fled PKK camps in northern Iraq and surrendered at Habur border gate, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

They have been remanded in custody.

Since March, a total of 52 terrorists, including 21 women, have surrendered to Turkish forces at the border gate.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women and children.