Turkish military intensifies operations against PKK in Black Sea region

The Turkish military has been cracking down on the PKK's presence in the eastern Black Sea provinces with at least 19 PKK terrorists having been killed in rural areas over the past three years in the region. According to information compiled by Anadolu Agency (AA), security forces carried out successful operations against terrorists who tried to infiltrate the region and take up positions in mountains and forests.

With the support of locals, air-backed operations have killed 19 terrorists, including so-called regional representatives who were on the Interior Ministry's most wanted terrorist list.

In Giresun province, five individuals were caught before they could join the terrorists in the mountains, while three others surrendered to security forces. One terrorist was caught with injuries, while four others were killed in separate operations in the province.

In Ordu province, seven terrorists were also killed in two separate operations in 2016. Three others were also killed in Tunceli and Erzincan provinces.

In 2018, two terrorists were captured dead in an operation in Trabzon province, while two others were caught in Gümüşhane province.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU - has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children.

Turkish forces also continue their operations in the southeastern part of the country. A terrorist listed in the grey category of the Interior Ministry's most wanted list surrendered yesterday.

The most wanted list is divided into five color-coded categories, with red marking the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange and grey, depending on the sensitivity of their criminal activity.