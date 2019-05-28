High-ranking PKK terrorist neutralized in southeastern Turkey

Turkish security forces in the southeastern province of Siirt neutralized two PKK terrorists, including one on the country's most-wanted list, in counterterrorism operations, the Interior Ministry confirmed in a statement Tuesday.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

The terrorists were neutralized in operations operations in the rural areas of the Çınarlısu neighborhood in the Tillo district, the statement said.

The orange-listed terrorist was identified as Naif Meral, who went by the code-name "Ferman Gabar." He had a TL 600,000 ($98,731) bounty on his head.

The Interior Ministry's wanted list is divided into five color-coded categories, with red marking the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange and gray, depending on the degree of their crimes.

Turkey has neutralized 420 high-level terrorists, including 16 red-listed terrorists, over the past two-and-half years, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said earlier this month.

Turkish security forces regularly conduct counterterrorism operations in the eastern and southeastern provinces of Turkey where the PKK has attempted to establish a strong presence and bases. The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) also carry out cross-border operations in northern Iraq, a region where PKK terrorists have hideouts and bases from which to carry out attacks on Turkey.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU, has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children.