6 PKK terrorists neutralized in northern Iraq in Turkey's Operation Claw

Turkish security forces neutralized six PKK terrorists in northern Iraq as part of Operation Claw, said the Turkish Defense Ministry on Wednesday.

Authorities often use "neutralized" in statements to imply terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

So far 15 terrorists have been neutralized in Hakurk, northern Iraq since the operation began on Monday, said a ministry statement.

It added that Turkish commando forces are continuing to designate and destroy weapon emplacements, shelters, and caves used by the PKK.

The Turkish Armed Forces launched Operation Claw against the PKK terror group in Hakurk on Monday.

The military offensive aims to neutralize terrorists in the area. It began with artillery shelling, supported by airstrikes and commando operations.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including many women and children.