Turkey to continue to fight all terror groups with determination, MGK says

Turkey will continue to fight all terror groups with resolution and determination, a statement released following the National Security Council (MGK) meeting led by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Thursday.

Referring to Turkey's counter-terror operation in northern Iraq, the MGK said Turkey will continue to fight PKK terrorists with determination.

With no concrete results from the efforts of Iraq and the KRG, Turkey has been paddling its own canoe in recent years and taking a hard line against the PKK presence in northern Iraq. Last year, security forces crossed 30 kilometers into northern Iraq and nearly 200 terrorists have been killed in months of operations against PKK targets.



Hakurk region is among the main bases of the PKK terrorists used to infiltrate Turkey or attack Turkish border outposts. The area is located some 30 to 40 kilometers south of Derecik district of southeastern Hakkari province bordering Iraq, and currently serves as the main grouping base for terrorists between their headquarters in Qandil Mountains near the border with Iran and Turkey.

Regarding Turkey's activities in the Eastern Mediterranean, the MGK noted that the country will continue to carry them out in line with international law.

"The Assad regime attacks on civilians in Syrian de-escalation zone damage peace process spirit," the statement said, adding that Turkey is keeping in touch with relevant countries to avoid a new humanitarian crisis and mass migration from those areas.