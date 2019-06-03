Turkish forces neutralize 6 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish security forces neutralized at least six PKK terrorists in northern Iraq as part of Operation Claw, Defense Ministry said Monday.

Authorities often use "neutralized" in statements to imply terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Five terrorists were neutralized in Turkish airstrikes on the Zap region and one terrorist was neutralized in the Hakurk region, the ministry said on Twitter.

So far 28 terrorists have been neutralized in Hakurk region since the operation began against the PKK terror group on May 27, the ministry added.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including many women and children.