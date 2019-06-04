10 PKK terrorists neutralized in Turkey's operations in northern Iraq

At least 10 PKK terrorists were neutralized during Turkey's counter-terrorism operations in northern Iraq, Turkish Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

Authorities often use "neutralized" in statements to imply terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

At least six PKK terrorists were neutralized in Hakurk as part of the ongoing Operation Claw, bringing the total number of terrorists killed since the beginning of the operation to 34, the ministry said on Twitter.

Separately, the ministry said four terrorists were also neutralized during air operations in the Zap, Avasin, and Gara regions.

Turkish jets pounded weapon positions, shelters, and ammunition depots used by the terrorists.

The Turkish Armed Forces launched Operation Claw against the PKK terror group on May 27.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children.