Operations against PKK continue both within, across borders

Counterterrorism operations has been ongoing in both southeastern Turkey and northern Syria nonstop as Turkish forces aim to eliminate terror threats completely from both regions. Turkish security forces have killed 10 terrorists from the PKK's Syrian affiliate, the People's Protection Units (YPG), in northern Syria, the Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

The ministry said that a counterterrorism operation was conducted in the Tel Rifaat region following a terror attack carried out by the YPG in Syria's Afrin on June 9, in which a Turkish soldier was killed.

Meanwhile, in a simultaneous operation in southeastern Turkey, a wanted PKK terrorist has been killed, the Interior Ministry said Tuesday.

Among five terrorists killed in the southeastern Diyarbakır province, one was revealed to be Felat Kocakaya, on the ministry's official terrorist wanted list.

Killed in the operation in the Lice district, Kocakaya, code-named "Rizgar Torhildan," who had a TL 300,000 bounty on his head, said a ministry statement.

Another terrorist neutralized in the same operation was identified as Yusuf Kayran, code-named "Zinar Akro."

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union, has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women and children.