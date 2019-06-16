8 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in southeastern Turkey

A total of eight terrorists were "neutralized" in the southeastern Şırnak province, Turkish Interior Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

Authorities often use the word "neutralized" in statements to imply terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The statement said gendarmerie forces conducted an operation in Idil district.

It did not mention a specific terror group, however, the area has seen many terror acts of the PKK in the past.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU, has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including many women and children.