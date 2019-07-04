Ankara seeks Washington support for war on terror

Ankara expects support from its ally U.S. in the war against terrorist groups such as the PKK, the People's Protection Units (YPG), and the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), which directly threaten Turkey's national security, said Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy on Tuesday in the capital Ankara.

U.S. Charge d'Affaires Jeffrey M. Hovenier and his wife Laura Hovenier hosted a reception for the 243rd anniversary of the Independence Day at their residence in Ankara. In addition to Minister Ersoy, many diplomats and journalists attended the reception. Speaking at the event, Ersoy underlined that the U.S. is a strong ally and strategic partner for Turkey.

"I wish that the cooperation and solidarity between our countries will further improve in the following period," stated Ersoy. Stressing that two countries have deep-rooted diplomatic relations for nearly 200 years, Ersoy said that the relations between the U.S. and Turkey were built on strong foundations.

He also said that two countries have been experiencing one of the most intense periods in terms of bilateral relations and said that they have been closely following the developments in Syria by maintaining cooperation and dialogue. Ersoy also underlined that Turkey expects support and cooperation from the U.S. in the war against the PKK, YPG and FETÖ terrorist groups. He finally expressed his best wishes for David Satterfield, who was appointed as the next U.S. ambassador to Turkey.

Speaking at the event, Jeffrey Hovenier said: "Indeed, the Turkish-American relationship is a special one. Our friendship started in 1831 during the Ottoman Empire, and was formalized with modern Turkey in 1927. Since then, it's been an honor to celebrate our Independence Day with you each year. And for many of those years, right here in this garden. While the past year has certainly been full of challenges, our relationship is one of partnership, shared goals, and many successes."

Recalling some of the challenges between the two countries, he added: "I am confident that we will find a way forward together. I'm confident of this for many reasons, and one of them is the very good news that Ambassador David Satterfield has been confirmed by the Senate and will soon be arriving to Ankara to assume his duties. I know he will receive a warm welcome. And I look forward to introducing him to you all in the near future." The U.S. Senate last week confirmed President Donald Trump's nominee, David Satterfield, as the next U.S. ambassador to Turkey, filling the spot that had been vacant since 2017.

John Bass was the last serving American ambassador to Ankara from 2014 to 2017. Bass, who is assuming the office of the U.S. ambassador to Afghanistan, left Turkey in October 2017 amid a visa crisis between Washington and Ankara.