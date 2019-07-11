Turkish airstrikes neutralize 5 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Airstrikes by the Turkish military neutralized five PKK terrorists in the Avasin-Basyan and Metina regions of northern Iraq as part of the ongoing Operation Claw.

Turkish authorities often use the term "neutralized" in statements to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.



According to a statement made by the Defense Ministry, airstrikes also destroyed weapon pits and shelters used by the terrorists.

On May 27, Turkey launched Operation Claw against the PKK in the Hakurk region of northern Iraq. Operation Claw aims to prevent the infiltration of PKK terrorists onto Turkish soil from Hakurk and to spoil the settlement plans of militants in the area.

The Hakurk area facilitates terrorist crossings between Qandil and Iraq's Salahaddin province bordering Syria, where the PKK's Syrian offshoot, the People's Protection Units (YPG), controls the northeastern third of the country.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children.