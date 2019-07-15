PKK attack kills construction worker in southeast Turkey’s Şırnak

One construction worker was killed and another two injured on Monday after an explosive device planted by PKK terrorists detonated in the southeastern Turkish province of Şırnak.

The construction crew was building a road in the Kato Mountain area of Beytüşşebap district when the previously-planted device exploded.

One worker died at the scene while the two injured workers were taken to Şırnak State Hospital by military helicopter.

Turkish security forces launched an operation in the region to capture the terrorists.

In the neighboring province of Hakkari on Sunday, three Turkish gendarmerie soldiers were killed during a counterterrorism operation against the PKK, in which three terrorists were neutralized.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU, has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children.