PKK terrorists killed at least 9 civilians since beginning of 2019

PKK terrorists have killed at least nine civilians, including children, since the beginning of 2019 in Turkey, according to information gathered by Anadolu Agency (AA).

The terrorist group killed at least one civilian and injured seven others when it detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) on a roadside in Turkey's eastern Ağrı province on June 1.

On June 10, the PKK terrorists again targeted road construction workers, who were building a road in the Yüksekova district of eastern Hakkari province. At least two workers were slain by the terrorists.

Also in June, a 53-year-old shepherd was kidnapped by the PKK terrorists in eastern Kars province. Süleyman Güldere was abducted while he was herding his cattle in Yankıpınar village. Güldere's body was found with a gunshot wound in a tent nearby Çemçe neighborhood, which is considered a critical area in terms of terror incidents.

The terrorists continued to target shepherds in early July. Two more shepherds were found dead after being abducted by the PKK in southeastern Şırnak province.

Abdulhakim Demir and Vali Çevik were kidnapped while herding their flocks in Geçitboyu village. Their bodies were later found with gunshot wounds.

On Monday, another road construction worker, Syrian national Valid Youssef, was killed in a roadside bombing also in Şırnak province.

The bloody attack injured two others, including one who is in critical condition. The PKK terrorist organization's latest attack on Monday involved children.

An 8-year-old boy was killed and his 4-year-old sister later died of critical injuries after an IED planted by PKK terrorists detonated in the eastern province of Tunceli.

Ayaz Güloğlu and his younger sister Bahar Güloğlu were walking in a pasture around noon on Monday in the Bilge village of the rural district of Ovacık when the IED detonated. Ayaz died at the scene, while his younger sister was critically wounded.

Medical crews and gendarmerie teams were dispatched to the scene of the explosion. A rescue helicopter flew Bahar Güloğlu to a hospital in the neighboring province of Elazığ, where she succumbed to her injuries. Security forces have launched an investigation into the deadly explosion. Earlier on Monday, a PKK-planted IED killed one construction worker and wounded two others in southeastern Şırnak province.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU, has killed, injured and disabled hundreds of children in its indiscriminate terror attacks.

The terrorist organization is known for its brutal actions against civilians, and has indiscriminately killed women and children. In August, 11-month-old Mustafa Bedirhan Karakaya and his mother Nurcan Karakaya were killed in a roadside bombing by the PKK terrorist organization in Turkey's southeastern Hakkari province. In addition to killing women and children in terror attacks, PKK ringleaders are known to sexually abuse and rape women and children who they trick into coming to their training camps.

International organizations including the United Nations and Human Rights Watch have also repeatedly documented the PKK and its Syrian affiliate the People's Protection Units (YPG) kidnapping and forcing hundreds of children to fight in their ranks.

Some children are abducted from their families while some others are brainwashed and join these organizations themselves. Regardless of whatever the motives in this these kidnappings are, the children ultimately face a situation in which they might kill or can be killed.