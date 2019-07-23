Most-wanted PKK terrorists killed in counterterrorism operations

Four PKK terrorists, including two on Ankara's most wanted list, were killed in a counterterrorism operation in eastern Turkey.

The operations took place on July 21 in Bingöl's Yedisu district, the Interior Ministry confirmed yesterday in a statement.

The terrorists included Şevin, codenamed Hülya Kül, who was in the blue category of the most wanted list, the statement added. She had a TL 1.5 million bounty on her head.

The other terrorist was identified as Bahoz Velat, codenamed Cihan Akalın, who was in the gray category. Akalın had a TL 300,000 bounty on his head.

Meanwhile, two terrorists, including one in the gray category, surrendered on Sunday to Turkish authorities in the eastern province of Van.

The Interior Ministry's most wanted list is divided into five color-coded categories, with red marking the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange and gray, depending on the sensitivity of their criminal activity.

Turkish security forces regularly conduct counterterrorism operations in the eastern and southeastern provinces of Turkey where the PKK has attempted to establish a strong presence and bases.

The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) also carry out cross-border operations in northern Iraq, a region where PKK terrorists have hideouts and bases from which to carry out attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU, has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children.