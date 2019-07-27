255 terrorists 'neutralized' in northern Iraq since Operation Claw launched: Turkish Defense Ministry

The Turkish military has 'neutralized' 255 terrorists in anti-terror operations carried out in northern Iraq as part of Operation Claw since May 27, according to military sources.

Authorities often use the term "neutralized" in statements to imply the terrorists in question surrendered, were killed or captured.

In operations conducted between July 17 and 19 alone, 34 terrorists were neutralized in airstrikes carried out in the Qandil and Karacak regions of northern Iraq. Over 20 aircraft took off from the air combat command for the strikes, while UAV's, Airborne Early Warning and Control (HIK) aircraft as well as tanker aircraft participated in the mission.

Counterterrorism operations in this region generally target PKK terrorists.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU, has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children.