Turkish forces neutralize 2 PKK terrorists in southeast Siirt

Turkish security forces neutralized two PKK terrorists in southeastern Turkey, the country's Interior Ministry announced early Monday.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in statements to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The terrorists were targeted in an operation supported from the air in the Eruh area of Siirt province, the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish security forces regularly conduct counterterrorism operations in the eastern and southeastern provinces of Turkey where the PKK has attempted to establish a strong presence and bases.

The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) also carry out cross-border operations in northern Iraq, a region where PKK terrorists have hideouts and bases from which to carry out attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including many women, children, and infants.